Sandy Spring Bank Sells 5,890 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $38.55. 9,183,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,964,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

