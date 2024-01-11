Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.21. 825,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average is $193.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

