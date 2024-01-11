SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 1,150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,388,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SANUWAVE Health Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS:SNWV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,862. SANUWAVE Health has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

