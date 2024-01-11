Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $60.04

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.04 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 56.63 ($0.72). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76), with a volume of 31,093 shares.

Sareum Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.56. The company has a market capitalization of £40.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,179.60 and a beta of -0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sareum

In related news, insider John C. Reader sold 50,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.73), for a total value of £28,742.82 ($36,638.39). Insiders own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

