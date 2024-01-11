Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Trading Up 2.8%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.82 and last traded at 1.82. 34,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 22,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.77.

Saturn Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.84.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan and Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

