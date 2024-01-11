Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 632,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 952,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Scilex in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Scilex in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Scilex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SCLX

Scilex Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.46). Scilex had a negative return on equity of 437.77% and a negative net margin of 245.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. Research analysts predict that Scilex Holding will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter valued at $60,070,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scilex by 146,859.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,458,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scilex by 200.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389,338 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scilex in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter valued at $3,574,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scilex

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.