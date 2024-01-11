Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Up 193.9% in December

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 759,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,302. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

