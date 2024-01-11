Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 305.7% in December

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 305.7% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Shares of Sekisui House stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Sekisui House has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

