SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 575.4% in December

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, an increase of 575.4% from the December 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

SenesTech Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of SenesTech stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 495,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.20) by $4.56. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 679.92% and a negative return on equity of 226.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.