Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Drops By 64.0%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Assure Trading Down 3.7 %

IONM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 389,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,358. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,113 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

