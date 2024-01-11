Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Increases By 981.8%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 981.8% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

MPV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,356. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

