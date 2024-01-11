Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Decreases By 83.3%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cargotec Stock Performance
CYJBF stock remained flat at $52.35 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. Cargotec has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $59.20.
About Cargotec
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cargotec
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.