Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Decreases By 83.3%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

CYJBF stock remained flat at $52.35 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. Cargotec has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $59.20.

Get Cargotec alerts:

About Cargotec

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.