Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 67.3%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:SXTC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 191,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,471. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

