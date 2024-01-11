Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Expands By 345.1%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 345.1% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CK Hutchison Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
