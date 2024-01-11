Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Expands By 345.1%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 345.1% from the December 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CK Hutchison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

