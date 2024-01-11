Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Increases By 295.9%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a growth of 295.9% from the December 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 510,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.10.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.