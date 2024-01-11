Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Increases By 295.9%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a growth of 295.9% from the December 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 510,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

