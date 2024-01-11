Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declines By 81.7%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
CMWAY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $78.96.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
