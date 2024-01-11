Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declines By 81.7%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CMWAY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $78.96.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

