Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Declines By 83.3%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium Stock Performance
Shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock remained flat at $13.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $19.59.
About Compagnie Plastic Omnium
