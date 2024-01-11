Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Declines By 83.3%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Stock Performance

Shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock remained flat at $13.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE engages in the manufacture and sale of exterior vehicle lighting systems, batteries, and electrification systems for electric mobility in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and Africa. The company operates through Industries and Modules segments. Its Industries segment provides intelligent exterior systems; clean energy systems comprising internal combustion engines dedicated to energy storage system and emission reduction system, and on-board batteries, power electronics, and electrification systems for electric mobility of trucks, buses, coaches, trains, and construction machinery; new energies, such as hydrogen fuel cells and fuel tanks; and automotive lighting systems and varroc lighting systems.

