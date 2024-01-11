Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Increases By 220.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

CICOY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

