Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Declines By 90.9%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Covestro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COVTY stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 6,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Covestro has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Covestro had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covestro will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

