Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth about $119,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth about $225,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.26. 1,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a P/E ratio of 183.72 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $151.80.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.0217 dividend. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is 766.89%.

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.