Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Increases By 428.8%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, an increase of 428.8% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 75,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

