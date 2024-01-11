Short Interest in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Grows By 1,140.0%

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:RAYA remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Erayak Power Solution Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

