Short Interest in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Rises By 575.0%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MNTN remained flat at $10.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 100,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 690,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 403,636 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.