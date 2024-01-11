Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Expands By 275.0%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Givaudan Trading Down 0.0 %
OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20.
Givaudan Company Profile
