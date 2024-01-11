Short Interest in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Declines By 64.8%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GTBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 81,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,170. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.03.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

