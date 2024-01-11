Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Declines By 81.7%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of HESAY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.37. 20,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,953. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $224.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day moving average is $203.18.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.