Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Declines By 81.7%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
Shares of HESAY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.37. 20,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,953. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $224.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day moving average is $203.18.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
