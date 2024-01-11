Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Declines By 96.5%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Highway Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HIHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Highway Cuts Dividend

Highway Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

