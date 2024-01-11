Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 238.5%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $11.80.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
