Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 238.5%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

