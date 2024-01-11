Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Decreases By 99.0%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.39. 7,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $345.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $83.75.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.