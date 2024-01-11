Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Decreases By 99.0%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.39. 7,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $345.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

