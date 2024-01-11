Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Declines By 90.4%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
JSPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.
JSPR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 104,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,355. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.
