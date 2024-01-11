Short Interest in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Rises By 497.0%

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 497.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Lisata Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 13,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,662. Lisata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $24.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.28. Equities research analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

