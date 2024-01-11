Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Increases By 480.0%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

Shares of MNDO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,724. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

