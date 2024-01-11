Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Expands By 381.9%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a growth of 381.9% from the December 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 229,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.82.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
