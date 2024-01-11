Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Expands By 381.9%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a growth of 381.9% from the December 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 229,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

