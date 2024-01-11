Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Drops By 82.1%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 0.5 %

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,221. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

