Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Decreases By 90.0%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Porsche Automobil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
