Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rises By 149.3%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the December 15th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.