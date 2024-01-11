Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rises By 149.3%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the December 15th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 890,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

