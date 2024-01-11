Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rises By 149.3%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the December 15th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 890,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

