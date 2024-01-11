Short Interest in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Rises By 350.7%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a growth of 350.7% from the December 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Price Performance

Shares of Renalytix stock remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. 678,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,314. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Renalytix has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Renalytix

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,514.28% and a negative return on equity of 509.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.