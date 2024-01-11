Short Interest in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Rises By 350.7%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a growth of 350.7% from the December 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
Renalytix Price Performance
Shares of Renalytix stock remained flat at $0.35 on Thursday. 678,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,314. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Renalytix has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Renalytix
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Renalytix
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.