Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Decreases By 68.4%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rise Gold Trading Down 7.1 %
OTCMKTS RYES traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Rise Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
About Rise Gold
