Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Rises By 1,005.6%

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 1,005.6% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Roscan Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 129,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.