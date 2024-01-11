Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Rises By 1,005.6%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 1,005.6% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Roscan Gold Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 129,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
