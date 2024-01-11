Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Decreases By 91.4%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the December 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

SABS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.68% and a negative return on equity of 120.36%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

