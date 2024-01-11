Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Decreases By 66.7%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sappi Stock Down 7.2 %

OTCMKTS SPPJY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 30,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. Sappi has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Sappi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sappi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

Further Reading

