Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Increases By 291.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 291.3% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.25. 16,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,584. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

