Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Drops By 82.1%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the December 15th total of 355,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
View Trading Down 9.7 %
NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 195,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,023. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.21. View has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.42) by ($43.64). The company had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. View had a negative return on equity of 364.17% and a negative net margin of 331.00%. Analysts forecast that View will post -50.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in View by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 167,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in View by 980.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,213 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of View by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 118,265 shares in the last quarter.
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
