Short Interest in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Drops By 82.1%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the December 15th total of 355,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

View Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 195,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,023. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.21. View has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($53.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.42) by ($43.64). The company had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. View had a negative return on equity of 364.17% and a negative net margin of 331.00%. Analysts forecast that View will post -50.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at View

Hedge Funds Weigh In On View

In related news, major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 19,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $33,411.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,657 shares in the company, valued at $795,206.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,147 shares of company stock worth $170,009. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in View by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 167,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in View by 980.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,213 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of View by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 118,265 shares in the last quarter.

About View

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

