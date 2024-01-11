Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Decreases By 96.6%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMMA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. 7,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0527 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

