Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 71.1%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

USOI traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $85.49.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8426 per share. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USOI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000.

