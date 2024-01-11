Short Interest in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Grows By 509.0%

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 509.0% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Zentek Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of ZTEK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 14,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,932. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Zentek has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Get Zentek alerts:

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zentek Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zentek during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentek in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zentek by 2.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 450,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zentek in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.