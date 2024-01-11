Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Short Interest Update

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a growth of 497.9% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $96,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $151,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHPH remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,820. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -1.33.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SHPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

