Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Simulated Environment Concepts stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,729. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About Simulated Environment Concepts
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simulated Environment Concepts
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.