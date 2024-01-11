Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Simulated Environment Concepts stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,729. Simulated Environment Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

