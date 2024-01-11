SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Up 669.2% in December

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 669.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of SKGR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 195,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,566. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

