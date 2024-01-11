Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.71

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.
